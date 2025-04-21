Wires

The Vatican says cause of Pope Francis' death was a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure

The Vatican says cause of Pope Francis' death was a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure.

The Associated Press
April 21, 2025 at 6:07PM

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican says cause of Pope Francis' death was a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

The Vatican says cause of Pope Francis' death was a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure

The Vatican says cause of Pope Francis' death was a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure.

Wires

Vatican has begun a Rosary prayer in St. Peter's Square in its first public commemoration following Pope Francis' death

Wires

Wyoming's only abortion clinic can resume providing surgical abortions after a judge suspends state laws