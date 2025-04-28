VATICAN CITY — The Vatican announces that a conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis will begin on Wednesday, May 7 (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert that said March 7).
The Associated Press
April 28, 2025 at 11:20AM
