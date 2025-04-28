Wires

The Vatican announces that a conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis will begin on Wednesday, May 7 (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert that said March 7)

The Associated Press
April 28, 2025 at 11:20AM

Washington and the NFL's Commanders reach a deal to build on the old RFK Stadium site, pending city council approval

The Kremlin has declared a ceasefire in Ukraine on May 8-10

A major power outage is reported in Spain and Portugal, including their capitals