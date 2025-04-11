Sports

The USWNT will face Jamaica instead of China in June

The U.S. women will play Jamaica instead of China on June 3 in St. Louis.

The Associated Press
April 11, 2025 at 8:35PM

CHICAGO — The U.S. women will play Jamaica instead of China on June 3 in St. Louis.

The Americans will still host China as planned in a friendly on May 31 in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. Soccer announced Friday.

China had previously announced it would play both matches during the international window, but later informed U.S. Soccer that it could only play the first match.

The match against Jamaica will be the first meeting between the two teams since the CONCACAF women's Gold Cup in 2022.

U.S. Soccer will honor defender Becky Sauerbrunn, who won two Women's World Cup titles with the United States, in a pregame ceremony in St. Louis, her hometown. Sauerbrunn retired from soccer in December and now works as a television analyst.

