WASHINGTON — The US won't send some weapons pledged to Ukraine following a Pentagon review of military assistance, White House says.
The US won't send some weapons pledged to Ukraine following a Pentagon review of military assistance, White House says
The US won't send some weapons pledged to Ukraine following a Pentagon review of military assistance, White House says.
The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 10:49PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The US won't send some weapons pledged to Ukraine following a Pentagon review of military assistance, White House says
The US won't send some weapons pledged to Ukraine following a Pentagon review of military assistance, White House says.