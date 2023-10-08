WASHINGTON — The US will send an aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel, a US official says.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Battle of (two) wills: Eagan property owner's death sets off legal battle for one of the city's last big green spaces
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Battle of (two) wills: Eagan property owner's death sets off legal battle for one of the city's last big green spaces
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune