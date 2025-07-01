The US says 'little to show‘ for six-decade aid agency. Supporters point to millions of lives saved

Supporters say USAID has fundamentally improved health systems and humanitarian networks around the world, promoted democracy and boosted countries and people out of poverty in a way that has saved lives, stemmed refugee crises and wars, and built markets and trading partners for the United States. In a Lancet medical study published Monday, USAID's last day as an independent agency, researchers credited USAID programs with preventing 91 million deaths in the first two decades of this century alone.