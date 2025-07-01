The US says 'little to show‘ for six-decade aid agency. Supporters point to millions of lives saved

WASHINGTON — Some staffers of the U.S. Agency for International Development raced against the moment their computer access would be shut off, before the Trump administration's dismantling of the six-decade-old foreign assistance agency took near-final effect Tuesday.
With only a tiny fraction of the 13,000 staffers and institutional contractors who ran U.S. aid and development slated to keep their jobs by Tuesday's latest round of cuts, some described laboring to push out what promised funding they could before Tuesday, to the small slice of programs worldwide that have survived the administration's purge of foreign assistance.
President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's government-cutting Department of Government Efficiency dismantled USAID within weeks of Trump's taking office, accusing the agency, with little evidence, of waste and fraud and supporting a liberal agenda. ''That ends today,'' Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a social media posting Tuesday. American taxpayers would no longer ''pay taxes to fund failed governments in faraway lands," Rubio vowed.
Supporters say USAID has fundamentally improved health systems and humanitarian networks around the world, promoted democracy and boosted countries and people out of poverty in a way that has saved lives, stemmed refugee crises and wars, and built markets and trading partners for the United States. In a Lancet medical study published Monday, USAID's last day as an independent agency, researchers credited USAID programs with preventing 91 million deaths in the first two decades of this century alone.
Staffers sign off with tributes, solidarity — and some anger
Globally, some staffers planned online meetups for their last hours, where they would simultaneously cut up their government IDs as they said the Trump administration had demanded.
In a show of support and gratitude, rock star Bono, Republican former President George W. Bush and Democratic former President Barack Obama filmed video tributes to staffers.
''They called you crooks. When you were the best of us,'' Bono said.