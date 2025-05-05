The US says Congo and Rwanda submit a draft peace proposal

GOMA, Congo — Congo and Rwanda have submitted a draft peace proposal as part of a U.S.-led process that could end fighting in resource-rich eastern Congo, a U.S. official said Monday.
U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Africa and the Middle East, Massad Boulos, said on social media that he welcomed the draft text ''received from both (Congo) and Rwanda,'' calling it ''an important step.''
Details of the draft were not immediately clear, including whether it offers to ease U.S. access to the region's critical minerals — something Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has mentioned in return for U.S. help in calming the hostilities.
The decades-long conflict in eastern Congo escalated in January, when the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seized the strategic city of Goma, followed by the city of Bukavu in February. The fighting has killed some 3,000 people and raised the fears of a wider regional war.
Eastern Congo has been in and out of crisis for decades. Dozens of armed groups are vying for territory in the mining region near the border with Rwanda. The conflict has created one of the world's largest humanitarian crises with more than 7 million people displaced, including 100,000 who fled homes this year.
Congo is the world's largest producer of cobalt, a mineral used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and smartphones. The country also has substantial gold, diamond and copper reserves.
Monday's draft peace proposal comes after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio last month oversaw the signing by Congo and Rwanda of a pledge to work toward a peace deal.
Rwanda's foreign minister, Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, told the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency on Monday that he would meet Congo's foreign minister in the third week of May to negotiate a final peace agreement.