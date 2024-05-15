NEW YORK — The U.S. Open men's final will shift to ABC from ESPN this year — but the women's title match will remain on the cable outlet a year after Coco Gauff won the Grand Slam tennis tournament.
This will be the first time ABC airs the men's final, ESPN said Wednesday. The match is on Sept. 8. The women's final in Flushing Meadows is the day before.
ESPN has shown the tournament played in New York since 2009 and has held exclusive rights for a decade.
Gauff won her first major championship at the U.S. Open last year. Novak Djokovic won his 24th.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
