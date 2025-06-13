The US Open at Oakmont is a brutal test that takes a long time

OAKMONT, Pa. — There's a lot to think about at the U.S. Open. Particularly when it visits brawny Oakmont, where danger always seems to be one swing, one bounce, one "wait, where is that putt going to end up?" away.
Good thing — or bad thing, depending on who you ask — there's plenty of time to think (or overthink).
The physical demands at the sprawling par-70 layout carved into a hilly slice of Western Pennsylvania so big it's divided by an interstate are obvious.
Step into the 5-inch-plus rough and your shoes (not to mention your ball) disappear.
Put too much spin on approach shots to greens so fast and so frustrating that Edward S. Stimpson invented his now-eponymous and ubiquitous tool to measure their actual speed, and the ball may start spinning back toward you and threaten to never stop, as qualifier Will Chandler found out Friday in the second round.
The mental demand of keeping it all together during rounds that can stretch far beyond what the pros encounter during a weekly tour stop can be a little more subtle, but no less daunting.
Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa needed 5 1/2 hours to slog their way through a muggy opening round Thursday. Barely 12 hours after they shook hands on the 18th green, they were back on the 10th tee Friday for the second round, then needed nearly six hours to navigate their way to the ninth green.
''It felt long to me,'' the top-ranked Scheffler said after a 1-over 71 left him 4 over for the tournament, seven shots behind Sam Burns, who sat at 3-under following a crisp 65.