MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK — The U.S. Navy says a fighter jet with two on board crashed in Washington state during training.
The U.S. Navy says a fighter jet with two on board crashed in Washington state during training
The U.S. Navy says a fighter jet with two on board crashed in Washington state during training.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 16, 2024 at 3:14PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The U.S. Navy says a fighter jet with two on board crashed in Washington state during training.