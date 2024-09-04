The US is considering the creation of a UN peacekeeping operation for Haiti to fight gangs

Some 400 Kenyan police are currently in Haiti, but the mission also calls for the deployment of police and soldiers from the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Benin, Chad and Jamaica for a total of 2,500 personnel. They would be deployed in phases that would cost roughly $600 million a year. Currently, the U.N. has $85 million in pledges for the mission, out of which $68 million has been received.