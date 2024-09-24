WASHINGTON — The US is sending Ukraine cluster bombs, rockets and other weapons in a new $375 million military aid package.
The US is sending Ukraine cluster bombs, rockets and other weapons in a new $375 million military aid package
The US is sending Ukraine cluster bombs, rockets and other weapons in a new $375 million military aid package.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 24, 2024 at 5:45PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
US sues Visa, saying the card issuer monopolized debit card markets and is driving up costs for businesses and consumers
US sues Visa, saying the card issuer monopolized debit card markets and is driving up costs for businesses and consumers.