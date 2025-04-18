The US has a single rare earths mine. Chinese export limits are energizing a push for more

OMAHA, Neb. — America's only rare earths mine heard from anxious companies soon after China responded to President Donald Trump's tariffs this month by limiting exports of those minerals used for military applications and in many high-tech devices.
''Based on the number of phone calls we're receiving, the effects have been immediate,'' said Matt Sloustcher, a spokesperson for MP Materials, the company that runs the Mountain Pass mine in California's Mojave Desert.
The trade war between the world's two biggest economies could lead to a critical shortage of rare earth elements if China maintains its export controls long-term or expands them to seek an advantage in any trade negotiations. The California mine can't meet all of the U.S. demand for rare earths, which is why Trump is trying to clear the way for new mines.
Rare earth elements are important ingredients in electric vehicles, powerful magnets, advanced fighter jets, submarines, smartphones, television screens and many other products. Despite their name, the 17 elements aren't actually rare, but it's hard to find them in a high enough concentration to make a mine worth the investment.
Tariffs will impact ore supply and costs
MP Materials, which acquired the idle Mountain Pass site in 2017, said Thursday it would stop sending its ore to China for processing because of the export restrictions and 125% tariffs on U.S. imports China imposed. The company said it would continue processing nearly half of what it mines on site and store the rest while it works to expand its processing capability.
''Selling our valuable critical minerals under 125% tariffs is neither commercially rational nor aligned with America's national interests,'' MP Materials said in a statement.
Experts say the manufacturers that rely on rare earth elements and other critical minerals will see price increases, but there is likely enough of a global supply available to keep factories operating for now.