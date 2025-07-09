The US faces more frequent extreme weather events, but attitudes and actions aren't keeping up

WASHINGTON — After deadly flooding in central Texas in 1987, some thought they'd proven they could handle Mother Nature's best punch. Then came this month's horrific flash floods, when unfathomable amounts of rain fell in only hours and more than 100 people died.
Before 2021, the typically temperate Pacific Northwest and western Canada seemed highly unlikely to get a killer heat wave, but they did. Tropical Hawaii once felt an ocean away from drought-fueled wildfires, until it wasn't. And many in inland North Carolina figured hurricanes were a coastal problem until the remnants of Helene blew in last year.
Climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent and intense, according to climate scientists and government data. But people and governments are generally living in the past and haven't embraced that extreme weather is now the norm, to say nothing about preparing for the nastier future that's in store, experts in meteorology, disasters and health told The Associated Press.
''What happens with climate change is that what used to be extreme becomes average, typical, and what used to never occur in a human lifetime or maybe even in a thousand years becomes the new extreme," Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer said. "We start to experience things that just basically never happened before.''
The 10-year summer average of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's climate extreme index, which tracks hurricanes, heavy rain, droughts and high and low temperatures, is 58% higher than it was in the 1980s.
Despite the grim trajectory, society isn't acting with enough alarm, Oppenheimer said.
''There's plenty of evidence that we sit there and do absolutely nothing while these risks are coming right at us like a moving railroad train and we're standing in the tracks. And then all of a sudden, bam,'' he said.
Shifting public perspective