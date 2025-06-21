The US commemorates 250th anniversary of the 'great American battle,' the Battle of Bunker Hill

NEW YORK — As the U.S. marks the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill, it might take a moment — or more — to remember why.
Start with the very name.
''There's something percussive about it: Battle of Bunker Hill,'' says prize-winning historian Nathaniel Philbrick, whose ''Bunker Hill: A City, A Siege, A Revolution'' was published in 2013. ''What actually happened probably gets hazy for people outside of the Boston area, but it's part of our collective memory and imagination.''
''Few ‘ordinary' Americans could tell you that Freeman's Farm, or Germantown, or Guilford Court House were battles,'' says Paul Lockhart, a professor of history at Wright University and author of a Bunker Hill book, ''The Whites of Their Eyes," which came out in 2011. "But they can say that Gettysburg,D-Day, and Bunker Hill were battles.''
Bunker Hill, Lockhart adds, ''is the great American battle, if there is such a thing.''
Much of the world looks to the Battles of Lexington and Concord, fought in Massachusetts on April 19, 1775, as the start of the American Revolution. But Philbrick, Lockhart and others cite Bunker Hill and June 17 as the real beginning, the first time British and rebel forces faced off in sustained conflict over a specific piece of territory.
Bunker Hill was an early showcase for two long-running themes in American history — improvisation and how an inspired band of militias could hold their own against an army of professionals.
''It was a horrific bloodletting, and provided the British high command with proof that the Americans were going to be a lot more difficult to subdue than had been hoped,'' says the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Rick Atkinson, whose second volume of a planned trilogy on the Revolution, ''The Fate of the Day,'' was published in April.