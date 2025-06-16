KANANASKIS, Alberta — The US and UK at the G7 sign a document that cements a trade agreement, with Trump saying it's 'fair' for both nations.
The US and UK at the G7 sign a document that cements a trade agreement, with Trump saying it's 'fair' for both nations
The US and UK at the G7 sign a document that cements a trade agreement, with Trump saying it's 'fair' for both nations.
The Associated Press
June 16, 2025 at 9:03PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Federal judge says several hundred Trump Administration NIH grant cuts were illegal.