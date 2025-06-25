The US and Iran have an enmity for the ages. After the bombs, a new chapter begins

WASHINGTON — Now comes a new chapter in U.S.-Iran relations, whether for the better or the even worse.
For nearly a half century, the world has witnessed an enmity for the ages — the threats, the plotting, the poisonous rhetoric between the ''Great Satan'' of Iranian lore and the ''Axis of Evil'' troublemaker of the Middle East, in America's eyes.
Now we have a U.S. president saying, of all things, ''God bless Iran.''
This change of tone, however fleeting, came after the intense U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear-development sites this week, Iran's retaliatory yet restrained attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar and the tentative ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump in the Israel-Iran war.
The U.S. attack on three targets inflicted serious damage but did not destroy them, a U.S. intelligence report found, contradicting Trump's assertion that the attack ''obliterated'' Iran's nuclear program.
Here are some questions and answers about the long history of bad blood between the two countries:
Why did Trump offer blessings all around?
In the first blush of a ceasefire agreement, even before Israel and Iran appeared to be fully on board, Trump exulted in the achievement. ''God bless Israel,'' he posted on social media. ''God bless Iran.'' He wished blessings on the Middle East, America and the world, too.