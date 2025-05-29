The US academic partnership with China, under strain for years, faces its biggest threat

WASHINGTON — Frayed by tariff wars and political battles, the academic ties between the U.S. and China are now facing their greatest threat yet as the Trump administration promises to revoke visas for an unknown number of Chinese students and tighten future visa screening.
In a brief statement Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. will ''aggressively'' revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with ties to the Chinese Community Party or studying ''critical fields.''
Rubio's statement threatened to widen a chasm between the two nations, building on a yearslong Republican campaign to rid U.S. campuses of Chinese influence and insulate America's research from its strongest economic and military competitor.
Rubio's announcement has rattled Chinese students and drawn swift condemnation from the Chinese government and some U.S. lawmakers. It also raised alarm at U.S. campuses that host more than 275,000 students from China and benefit from their tuition payments.
Chinese graduate student Kesong Cao, 26, decided to abandon his studies in the U.S. because of Trump's policies.
''I do not feel welcome anymore,'' said Cao, a student of cognitive psychology at the University of Wisconsin, who was waiting at Seattle airport Thursday to board a flight home to China.
Cao spent eight years in the U.S. and once dreamed of staying as a professor. ''Now it seems like that dream is falling apart,'' he said. ''It's a good time to jump ship and think about what I can give back to my own country.''
The scope of the visa crackdown wasn't immediately clear, with no explanation on what would constitute ties to the Communist Party. But the impact could be significant if the government goes after any student with family members in the party, said Sun Yun, director of the China program at the Washington-based think tank Stimson Center.