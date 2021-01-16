Recapping the first seven games in this eight-game stretch for the Gophers vs. ranked Big Ten opponents. (Rankings are at the time of the game was played.)

Dec. 15: @No. 13 Illinois 92, Gophers 65

Illini 7-footer Kofi Cockburn ruled the paint with 33 points and 13 rebounds in the Big Ten opener in Champaign.

Dec. 25: @Gophers 102, No. 4 Iowa 95 OT

The Gophers' 17 three-pointers included Marcus Carr's tying shot to end regulation and Brandon Johnson going 8-for-9, including 4-for-4 in OT.

Dec. 28: @No. 21 Gophers 81, No. 17 MICH. St. 56

The Gophers beat the Spartans at their own game, outrebounding them 52-26 with 40 points in the paint.

Dec. 31: @No. 6 Wisconsin 71, No. 21 Gophers 59

A three-game winning streak came to an end after Carr was held to a season-low 10 points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Jan. 3: No. 21 Gophers 77, No. 25 Ohio State 60

Gophers center Liam Robbins was a force in the middle, with 27 points, 14 rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists.

Jan. 6: @No. 10 Michigan 82, No. 16 Gophers 57

The Gophers trailed by as many as 37 points and couldn't defend 7-1 freshman Hunter Dickinson, who had 28 points.

Jan. 10: @No. 5 Iowa 86, No. 16 Gophers 71

Luka Garza, the nation's leading scorer, scored 33 points for the Hawkeyes, who avenged an earlier loss.