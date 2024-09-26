The UN's nuclear chief says the world needs to pursue dialogue with North Korea over nuclear weapons

The nuclear agency still has staff at every nuclear power plant in Ukraine, he said, and this summer has been ''particularly difficult,'' with military targeting of a nuclear power plant – in Zaporizhzhia, where one of its cooling towers was set on fire. Following Ukraine's surprise cross-border incursion into Russia, the IAEA chief visited the Kursk nuclear power plant, the country's third largest, where the Kremlin said the remains of a drone had been found.