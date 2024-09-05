Wires

The United States secures the release of 135 Nicaraguan political prisoners who are freed to Guatemala

By The Associated Press

September 5, 2024 at 1:45PM

GUATEMALA CITY — The United States secures the release of 135 Nicaraguan political prisoners who are freed to Guatemala.

