KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States is eliminated from Copa America in the first round with a 1-0 loss to Uruguay.
More from Star Tribune
Nation Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have broad immunity, dimming chance of a pre-election Trump trial
More from Star Tribune
Nation Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have broad immunity, dimming chance of a pre-election Trump trial
More from Star Tribune
Nation Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have broad immunity, dimming chance of a pre-election Trump trial
More from Star Tribune
Nation Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have broad immunity, dimming chance of a pre-election Trump trial
More from Star Tribune
Nation Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have broad immunity, dimming chance of a pre-election Trump trial
More from Star Tribune
Nation Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have broad immunity, dimming chance of a pre-election Trump trial
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune