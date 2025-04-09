The United States and China are locked in a faceoff over tariffs. No one wants to blink first

As Trump r eversed his larger ''reciprocal'' tariffs on most of the world in the face of recession fears, he nonetheless hiked his tariffs on China once again — to 125%. The move locks the strategic rivals into a deepening standoff that endangers both their economies and interests around the world. The stakes are higher than ever, as the U.S. and China are already embroiled in competition on everything from artificial intelligence to monetary policy to overall global influence.