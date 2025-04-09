The United States and China are locked in a faceoff over tariffs. No one wants to blink first

WASHINGTON — The tariff fight between the world's two largest economies spiraled into greater peril Wednesday as President Donald Trump tried to narrow his global trade war into a direct — and risky — faceoff with Beijing.
As Trump r eversed his larger ''reciprocal'' tariffs on most of the world in the face of recession fears, he nonetheless hiked his tariffs on China once again — to 125%. The move locks the strategic rivals into a deepening standoff that endangers both their economies and interests around the world. The stakes are higher than ever, as the U.S. and China are already embroiled in competition on everything from artificial intelligence to monetary policy to overall global influence.
Each nation dares the other to blink first. But the rounds of escalation are raising concerns that the window for diplomacy has narrowed even further, while the economic pain on both economies intensifies.
Behind it all, as usual, geopolitics lurks — the concerns about regional and global security that are always in play when economic relations between two of the world's most powerful nations turn aggressive.
''When you punch the United States of America,'' said Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, ''President Trump is going to punch back harder.''
A back-and-forth approach
After Beijing responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's 34% ''reciprocal'' tax on China with the same 34% rate on American goods, Trump raised the tariff by another 50 percentage points, only to be met by the same tariff hike by Beijing on Wednesday morning. U.S. products going to China are now to be taxed 84%.
Hours later, Trump declared that Chinese imports to the United States would be ''immediately'' taxed at 125%, citing ''lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets.''