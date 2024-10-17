The undefeated Vikings and their stress-inducing defense take on the high-scoring and surging Lions

The Lions, defending their first division title since 1993, have started 4-1 in two straight years for the first time since 1970 and 1971. ... The Lions' 38-point win at Dallas was their largest margin of victory since beating Kansas City by 45 in 2011 and the largest on the road since winning by 40 at Green Bay in 1970. ... Goff and Drew Brees (2018) are the only two players in league history to have a 150-plus passer rating in two straight games with at least 15 attempts. ... Goff is the only player since the 1970 merger to complete at least 80% of his passes and with a passer rating of 140-plus during any three-game stretch with at least 50 attempts. ... WR Jameson Williams is the first Lions player with each of his first six receiving TDs covering 30 yards or longer. ... Joseph is the first Lions player since 1981 with four interceptions in the first five games of a season. ... The Vikings are the only undefeated team in the NFC and 5-0 for the first time since 2016. Their previous 6-0 start was in 2009. ... Kevin O'Connell (25-15) has the highest career winning percentage for a coach in Vikings history. ... In eight career games against the Lions, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has 62 catches for 1,073 yards and three TDs. ... Vikings QB Sam Darnold has a five-game winning streak that's his longest as a starter in his seven-year career. ... Van Ginkel is the first player in NFL history with at least three sacks multiple interception return TDs in his team's first five games of a season. ... The Vikings have held opponents scoreless in 10 of 20 quarters.