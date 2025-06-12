VIENNA — The UN nuclear watchdog's board of governors finds that Iran isn't complying with its nuclear obligations, diplomats say.
June 12, 2025 at 8:12AM
Iran says it will create a new uranium enrichment facility after a vote at the IAEA.