The UN decries ongoing combat in Myanmar as earthquake relief faces big challenges

BANGKOK — Human rights experts for the United Nations are expressing urgent concern about ongoing military operations in Myanmar's civil war, despite ceasefires called by major parties to facilitate relief efforts after the country's devastating March 28 earthquake.
At the same time, a new U.N. report said that because of the earthquake, the Southeast Asian country is facing increased humanitarian needs while a food shortage and a health crisis appear to be looming.
''At a moment when the sole focus should be on ensuring humanitarian aid gets to disaster zones, the military is instead launching attacks,'' Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the U.N. Human Rights Office in Geneva said Friday. ''Since the earthquake, military forces have reportedly carried out over 120 attacks – more than half of them after their declared ceasefire was due to have gone into effect on 2 April.''
The U.N. agency said: ''We call on the military authorities to remove any and all obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian assistance and to cease military operations."
The death toll from the 7.7 magnitude quake and aftershocks reached 3,689, with 5,020 injured, Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, a spokesperson for the military government, said Friday.
''The devastating earthquakes that struck Myanmar on 28 March have caused widespread death, human suffering and destruction—aggravating an already alarming humanitarian crisis,'' declared a U.N. Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan released Friday.
''Over 6.3 million people are in immediate need of humanitarian assistance and protection as a result of the earthquakes, including 4.3 million people who were already in need across the affected areas and now require even greater support, and an additional 2 million people who require urgent assistance and protection due to the earthquakes."
It also warned that the quake hit Myanmar's main food-producing regions, ''destroying fields, irrigation, and grain stores. Millions of livestock are at risk, and farmers now face the loss of both their harvest and their only source of income."