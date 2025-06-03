The Ultimate Fighter turns 20: UFC's signature show's new season stars coaches Cormier, Sonnen

''They either had to do what I was doing to keep up in most instances or it felt like a failure,'' Cormier said. ''They were getting hurt. They were overtraining them. When you're an athlete, you've got to be selfish. While I was still in the show, I was worried about fighting Stipe Miocic and winning the heavyweight championship. This time, I don't have that. I can literally just coach and give them my all as a coach.''