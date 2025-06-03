The Ultimate Fighter turns 20: UFC's signature show's new season stars coaches Cormier, Sonnen

The fight between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar has been mythologized for 20 years as the one that saved UFC. The spectacular, bloody brawl so masterful — the main event on the first season of a new reality show, aired live on Spike TV — that UFC soon skyrocketed from a weakened MMA promotion potentially on the brink of new ownership into a sports and pop culture phenomenon.
(And yes, a billion-dollar empire.)
It's billed as the fight that forever changed UFC.
Right?
''The whole thing is complete BS but I'm happy to play along,'' retired UFC fighter and noted trash-talker Chael Sonnen said. ''It does get too much credit. It didn't change the world just because it was on Spike TV.''
Hold up, former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier would like a word.
''I don't think it gets enough credit for what it did to the sport,'' Cormier said. ''I watched that as a wrestler and I knew that I was watching something happen. I didn't know what it was. But it was something.''
The two can debate the fight's spot in MMA history all they want — Griffin won the decision, but the viral attention gained by the highly entertaining bout is widely credited with exposing the little-known sport to a larger worldwide audience — since the verbal sparring is part of each fighter's appeal.