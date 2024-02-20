LONDON — Prince William, the heir to the British throne, called Tuesday for an end to fighting in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.

In a statement released by his office at Kensington Palace, he stopped short of calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza as the House of Commons prepares for a vote on that issue on Wednesday.

''Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home,'' William said.

It is unusual for members of the royal family to say anything about highly charged issues such as the conflict in Gaza for fear of being drawn into political debates. But William used careful language focused on universal humanity rather than taking sides.

His statement noted the ''terrible human cost'' since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel and the ''desperate need for increased humanitarian support for Gaza.'' The U.N. is warning of growing malnourishment in parts of Gaza as little aid is allowed into the territory.

The prince plans to meet with aid workers active in the region and, separately, join a discussion at a synagogue with young people of different faiths who are fighting antisemitism.