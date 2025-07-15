LONDON — The UK reveals that thousands of Afghans have been brought to Britain under a secret resettlement program.
The UK reveals that thousands of Afghans have been brought to Britain under a secret resettlement program
The UK reveals that thousands of Afghans have been brought to Britain under a secret resettlement program.
The Associated Press
July 15, 2025 at 11:44AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
US inflation accelerated last month to highest level since February.