Wires

The U.K. government says it is suspending free trade talks with Israel as it announces new sanctions over the West Bank

The U.K. government says it is suspending free trade talks with Israel as it announces new sanctions over the West Bank.

The Associated Press
May 20, 2025 at 1:48PM

LONDON — The U.K. government says it is suspending free trade talks with Israel as it announces new sanctions over the West Bank.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

The U.K. government says it is suspending free trade talks with Israel as it announces new sanctions over the West Bank

The U.K. government says it is suspending free trade talks with Israel as it announces new sanctions over the West Bank.

Wires

EU imposes new sanctions on Russia, targeting almost 200 shadow fleet ships

Wires

Home Depot revenue climbs in the first quarter as customers tackle smaller projects