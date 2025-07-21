LONDON — The UK, France and 23 other countries say the war in Gaza ‘must end now' and demand Israel comply with international law.
The UK, France and 23 other countries say the war in Gaza ‘must end now' and demand Israel comply with international law
The UK, France and 23 other countries say the war in Gaza ‘must end now' and demand Israel comply with international law.
The Associated Press
July 21, 2025 at 1:52PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Canadian man who reported his 9-year-old daughter missing has been arrested on a murder charge in New York
Canadian man who reported his 9-year-old daughter missing has been arrested on a murder charge in New York.