With demand waning and supplies increasing, the housing market is in for a lot of pain.

Low interest rates have been a boon to housing, making mortgages more affordable and allowing consumers to refinance existing loans, with many of them tapping the equity in their homes for extra cash.

In the third quarter of 2021, loans for refinancing totaled $512 billion, compared with $442 billion for purchases.

But the Federal Reserve is tightening monetary policy, and rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages have already risen from 2.82% in February 2021 to a recent 3.84%.

No wonder that a survey released by Fannie Mae last week showed that the share of Americans who think it's a good time to buy a house fell to an all-time low of 25% in January. The high probability of a Fed-precipitated recession is also a major negative for single-family housing.

The central bank doesn't intend to touch off business downturns when it tightens credit, but in 11 of the 12 times in raised its main policy rate since the early 1950s, a recession followed. The only soft landing was in the early 1990s.

The challenge of ending purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities and reducing its balance-sheet assets this time only raises the likelihood of a recession.

If the Fed dumps mortgage-related securities on the market, the increased supply will reduce demand for new issues by banks and other institutional buyers, further raising borrowing costs.

As demand for single-family houses begins to weaken, supply is starting to leap. After the 2008 financial crisis wiped out many homebuilders, the survivors were extremely cautious. But with the passage of time, their confidence has leaped.

The number of new houses under construction exceeds completions by the largest margin since 1984. This will increase inventories of unsold new houses. They've already risen from 3.5 months' supply in October 2020 to 6 months in December. Rising costs for everything from lumber to copper will make these houses more expensive and harder to sell.

I don't look for a huge single-family housing price plunge as during the subprime mortgage collapse. But a decline of 15 to 20% seems likely. This would be a big shock to the many who have relied on housing as well as stock appreciation to support their spending.

Equity investors are already anticipating weakness in housing. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF is down about 16% from its December top.

Gary Shilling is president of A. Gary Shilling & Co., a New Jersey consultancy, and is a registered investment advisor. He wrote this column for Bloomberg.