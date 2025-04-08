The Trump administration withdrew 11 pieces of ADA guidance. How will it affect compliance?

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump's administration withdrew 11 pieces of guidance last month related to the Americans with Disabilities Act that helped stores, hotels and other businesses understand their obligation to the law.
The guidance included tips on how to create accessible parking and fitting rooms, talk to hotel guests about accessible features and decide when a person with a disability could be assisted by a family member during hospitals' COVID-19 no-visitor bans. Five pieces of guidance were from the pandemic, while the oldest two were issued in 1999.
The Department of Justice said removing the guidance was done as part of a broader effort to reduce regulatory burdens on businesses.
''Putting money back into the pockets of business owners helps everyone by allowing those businesses to pass on cost savings to consumers and bolster the economy,'' said U.S. deputy assistant attorney general Mac Warner in a statement.
Disability rights advocates criticized the move, saying it may signal that the federal government is less likely to enforce the ADA and will leave it up to businesses on how to comply.
Experts in disability law said the guidance, which was not legally binding, also helped prevent lawsuits. They say removing helpful guidance can lead to even more lawsuits and less access for disabled people.
Here is a look at what was withdrawn and how it might affect the disabled community and businesses.
What ADA guidance was withdrawn?