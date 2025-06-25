The Trump administration is suing Minnesota over breaks in higher education for immigrant students

Minnesota became the latest state Wednesday to face a lawsuit from the Trump administration seeking to force it to give its high school graduates who entered the U.S. illegally as immigrants the same lower tuition rates reserved for in-state citizens.
The U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit also seeks to strike down a law that allows the same immigrant students to receive scholarships covering part or all of their tuition under the state's North Star Promise program. The department filed its case in federal district court in Minnesota, naming Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic state Attorney General Keith Ellison as defendants, along with the state's Office of Higher Education.
The Justice Department has filed similar lawsuits this month against policies in Kentucky and Texas. Last week, a federal judge in Texas blocked that state's law giving a tuition break to students living in the U.S. illegally after the state's Republican attorney general, Ken Paxton, said he supported the legal challenge.
Walz's office said it is reviewing the lawsuit ''to better understand what this means for the state.''
Justice Department says state discriminates against US citizens
The lawsuit argued that Minnesota is ''flagrantly violating'' a federal law that prevents states from providing a benefit in higher education to resident students living in the U.S. illegally if U.S. citizens cannot receive the same benefits. States generally set higher tuition rates for out-of-state students.
Also, President Donald Trump issued executive orders in February directing federal agencies to see that public benefits do not go to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally and to challenge state and local policies seen as favoring those immigrants over some citizens. The lawsuit argues that the Republican president's orders enforce federal immigration laws.
The lawsuit also argues that Minnesota's policies discriminate against U.S. citizens.