Duffy is attentive to both the gritty appeal of the city and green beauty of the countryside. He invokes Ireland’s ancient history as easily as recalling an anecdote. A town near the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland may be “suburban and gentle and dull” in 1992, but it is “where Cuchulainn launched his war against the queen of Connacht; this was where the Vikings invaded eastern Ulster, where the Normans stretched the boundaries of the Pale of Settlement, where Edward Bruce had himself crowned king of Ireland.”