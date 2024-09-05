The Toronto International Film Festival is kicking off. Here are 5 things to look for this year

You can count on little in life as much as the predictive powers of TIFF's People's Choice award. While countless Oscar stats get trotted out annually, this one is virtually always true: The winner of Toronto's top prize will be nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards. That's been the case every year since 2012. It was true when ''Green Book'' emerged a surprise hit in Toronto, and it was true last year when ''American Fiction'' won. Because TIFF gathers together so many of the fall's movies, and because it boasts big audiences made up not just of industry professionals but regular moviegoers, what goes over gangbusters in Toronto usually does with the academy, too.