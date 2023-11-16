THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The top U.N. court has ordered Syria to ''take all measures within its powers'' to prevent torture.
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
Taste There's only one cranberry farm in Minnesota, and it's run by a 21-year-old woman and her brother
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
Taste There's only one cranberry farm in Minnesota, and it's run by a 21-year-old woman and her brother
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune