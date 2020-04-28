Movies US charts:
1. Bad Boys for Life
2. The Gentlemen
3. Hustlers
4. Trolls World Tour
5. Little Women
6. The Call of the Wild
7. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
8. The Way Back
9. Like a Boss
10. Underwater
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Uncut Gems
2. Call Me By Your Name
3. Robert the Bruce
4. Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: Contact Has Begun
5. Extra Ordinary
6. True History of the Kelly Gang
7. Vivarium
8. 1BR
9. The Queen's Corgi
10. I Still Believe
