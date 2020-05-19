Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. SCOOB!
2. Uncut Gems
3. Capone
4. Bad Boys for Life
5. The Invisible Man (2020)
6. Tombstone
7. Fantasy Island (Unrated Edition)
8. Sonic The Hedgehog
9. Bloodshot
10. The Gentlemen
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Uncut Gems
2. Capone
3. I Still Believe
4. The House in Between
5. How to Build a Girl
6. Snowpiercer
7. Extra Ordinary
8. Blood and Money
9. Call Me By Your Name
10. Spaceship Earth
