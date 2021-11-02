Movies US charts:
1. Free Guy
2. Old
3. Stillwater
4. The Addams Family 2
5. Werewolves Within
6. Beetlejuice
7. The Green Knight
8. Old Henry
9. The Night House
10. Scream
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Werewolves Within
2. The Green Knight
3. Old Henry
4. Lamb
5. What We Do In the Shadows
6. Hereditary
7. CopShop
8. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
9. The Witch
10. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
Business
Zillow to stop home-flipping amid pricing 'unpredictability'
Zillow Group said Tuesday that it will stop buying and selling homes, citing the "unpredictability" of forecasting housing prices.
Politics
Live updates: Voters view Youngkin more favorably than Trump
Republican Glenn Youngkin did his best to keep former President Donald Trump at arm's length in his competitive race for Virginia governor against Democrat Terry McAuliffe. The strategy appears to have had the intended effect.
Business
Clarification: Facebook Fallout-Reining in Big Tech story
In a story published Oct. 31, 2021, The Associated Press identified Paul Barrett as teacher of a seminar in law, economics and journalism at New York University. The story should also have noted that his title is deputy director of NYU's Stern Center for Business and Human Rights.
Business
Democratic chair issues subpoenas to oil executives
The chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas Tuesday to top executives of ExxonMobil, Chevron and other oil giants, charging that the companies have not turned over documents needed by the committee to investigate allegations that the oil industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.
Nation
Drug companies win in California opioid crisis lawsuit
A California judge has ruled for top drug manufacturers as local governments seek billions of dollars to cover their costs from the nation's opioid epidemic.