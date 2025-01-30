Benilde-St. Margaret lost 82-80 to Alexandria on Saturday, its first defeat of the season. It wasn’t enough to affect its ranking in the Minnesota Top 25.
The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys basketball teams
Reporter Ron Haggstrom didn’t rearrange the order of the top 12 teams, despite a top-ranked program taking its first loss.
The Red Knights, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, remain the second-ranked team in the Star Tribune’s statewide boys basketball ranking. The win didn’t move Alexandria up in our ranking either, but the team has proven they could be the best team in the state when healthy.
Alexandria’s three setbacks have come to No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall, No. 6 Mankato East and No. 23 Sauk Rapids-Rice. The Cardinals haven’t lost at home.
CDH and No. 9 Tartan are the only remaining unbeaten teams in the state’s two largest classifications.
Meanwhile, No. 11 Albany and No. 12 Waseca have proven they are the frontrunners in Class 2A.
Records through Wednesday. All schools are Class 4A unless otherwise noted.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (17-0). Previous week: No. 1
2. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 13-1). Previous week: No. 2
3. Orono (Class 3A, 12-3). Previous week: No. 3
4. Wayzata (15-2). Previous week: No. 4
5. Hopkins (16-1). Previous week: No. 5
6. Mankato East (Class 3A, 14-1). Previous week: No. 6
7. Alexandria (Class 3A, 12-3). Previous week: No. 7
8. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 15-2). Previous week: No. 8
9. Tartan (16-0). Previous week: No. 9
10. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 12-4). Previous week: No. 10
11. Albany (Class 2A, 16-0). Previous week: No. 11
12. Waseca (Class 2A, 19-0). Previous week: No. 12
13. Prior Lake (13-3). Previous week: 14
14. Apple Valley (14-2). Previous week: No. 13
15. Eagan (12-4). Previous week: No. 15
16. Moorhead (13-4). Previous week: No. 16
17. Byron (Class 3A, 14-2). Previous week: No. 17
18. Caledonia (Class 2A, 17-2). Previous week: No. 19
19. Anoka (14-3). Previous week: No. 20
20. Champlin Park (13-3). Previous week: No. 21
21. Shakopee (10-5). Previous week: No. NR
22. Cherry (Class 1A, 20-0). Previous week: No. 22
23. Sauk Rapids-Rice (14-4). Previous week: NR
24. Richfield (Class 3A, 12-4). Previous week: No. 25
25. Minnetonka (12-5). Previous week: NR
about the writer
Alexandria High's boys basketball team recently defeated one of Minnesota's top teams after previously losing to three of the state's top teams on the road.