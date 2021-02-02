Movies US charts:
1. Tenet
2. Greenland
3. News of the World
4. The Big Short
5. Synchronic
6. Promising Young Woman
7. The Wolf of Wall Street
8. The War with Grandpa
9. Exodus: Gods and Kings
10. American Skin
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Promising Young Woman
2. Our Friend
3. The Tax Collector
4. Some Kind of Heaven
5. Come Play
6. No Man's Land
7. The Dissident
8. PG: Psycho Goreman
9. The Night
10. Pan's Labyrinth
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Official: Mexico nears approval of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine
Mexico was on the verge of approving the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V following the publication of early results of an advanced study, Mexican officials said Tuesday.
Nation
Vaccinations resume as not-quite-historic snowstorm fades
Coronavirus vaccination sites across the Northeast ramped back up Tuesday after a two-day snowstorm that also shut down public transport, closed schools and stranded travelers with canceled flights.
World
Trudeau says Canada will have coronavirus vaccine production
Canada will eventually be able to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as his government faces concerns about getting doses from Europe.
Business
People in Myanmar honk horns, bang on pots to protest coup
Scores of people in Myanmar's largest city honked car horns and banged on pots and pans Tuesday in the first known public resistance to the coup led a day earlier by the country's military.
Business
Hit by pandemic, oil giants Exxon, BP post huge 2020 losses
Oil giants Exxon and BP reported staggering losses for 2020 on Tuesday as the pandemic crushed energy demand and undercut oil prices.