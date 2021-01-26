Movies US charts:
1. Tenet
2. News of the World
3. Promising Young Woman
4. American Skin
5. The War with Grandpa
6. National Treasure
7. Honest Thief
8. The Croods: A New Age
9. National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets
10. Let Him Go
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Promising Young Woman
2. Our Friend
3. MLKFBI
4. The Dissident
5. No Man's Land
6. Some Kind of Heaven
7. Love Sarah
8. Assassins
9. Kajillionaire
10. PG: Psycho Goreman
Nation
South Dakota lawmakers revive bill decried by LGBTQ groups
South Dakota Republican lawmakers on Tuesday revived a proposed law that would ban people from changing the sex designation on their birth certificates, even after a House committee rejected the bill that LGBTQ advocates decried as an attack on transgender people.
World
Maduro's 'miracle' treatment for COVID-19 draws skeptics
Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro appears to be counting on yet another "miracle" to save his citizens from COVID-19, promoting a secretive solution with no published scientific evidence he claims will conquer the new coronavirus.
Nation
Biden administration to boost vaccine supply amid shortages
The Biden administration is boosting purchases of coronavirus vaccines to deliver enough to protect 300 million Americans by the end of the summer, as it surges deliveries to states for the next three weeks following complaints of shortages and inconsistent supplies.
Nation
Let down your hair: New Army rules for ponytails, nail color
Female soldiers can let their hair down, and flash a little nail color under new rules being approved by the Army. But male soldiers will still have to shave.
Sports
The Latest: Tennessee Tech men's hoops has schedule change
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: