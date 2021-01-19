Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. Tenet
2. News of the World
3. Promising Young Woman
4. The War with Grandpa
5. Honest Thief
6. The Croods: A New Age
7. American Skin
8. Redemption Day
9. Greenland
10. What About Bob?
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Promising Young Woman
2. The Dissident
3. Skyfire
4. Some Kind of Heaven
5. Assassins
6. Love Sarah
7. MLKFBI
8. The Informer
9. Hunter Hunter
10. The Phenomenon
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott stepping down at end of June
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal but struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five peers when it came to revenue and exposure.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were: