Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. Tenet
2. Honest Thief
3. The War with Grandpa
4. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seu...
5. The Croods: A New Age
6. Greenland
7. Possessor: Uncut
8. Stars Fell on Alabama
9. Love and Monsters
10. Mulan (2020)
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Informer
2. The Dissident
3. Hunter Hunter
4. Apocalypto
5. The Phenomenon
6. Kagillionaire
7. Black Bear
8. The Nest
9. Another Round
10. The Last Shift
World
Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas
German news agency dpa is reporting that that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of duo Siegfried & Roy has died in Las Vegas at age 81.
World
Honduran migrants trek north toward Guatemalan border
About 200 Honduran migrants resumed walking up a highway toward the border with Guatemala early Thursday, a day before a migrant caravan was scheduled to depart the city of San Pedro Sula.
Local
Prosecutors seek restrictions on Rittenhouse after bar stop
Prosecutors in Wisconsin have asked a judge to order an Illinois teen charged with killing two people and wounding a third in a violent protest over a police shooting to stay out of bars and away from white supremacist groups.
World
'The world is watching': Ugandans vote in tense election
Ugandans voted Thursday in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine from monitoring polling stations. Internet access has been cut off.
World
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
A global team of researchers arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries.