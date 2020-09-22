Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. Antebellum
2. Like a Boss
3. RBG
4. The King of Staten Island
5. Irresistible (2020)
6. Star Trek 1 - 10
7. The 2nd
8. #Unfit
9. The Secret: Dare to Dream
10. The Silencing
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. RBG
2. The 2nd
3. #Unfit
4. The Secret: Dare to Dream
5. On the Basis of Sex
6. Intersect
7. The Tax Collector
8. Blackbird (2020)
9. Made In Italy
10. Alone
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand
The Uncle Ben's rice brand is getting a new name: Ben's Original.
National
Telling COVID's story: At UN, leaders spin virus storylines
The subject: coronavirus. The status: urgent. The solutions: as diverse as the nations they lead.With the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly reduced to recorded speeches…
National
Asian shares mixed as worries percolate over pandemic
Markets were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as investors kept a wary eye on how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the economic outlook.Stocks slipped in…
National
200,000 dead as Trump vilifies science, prioritizes politics
"I did the best I could," President Donald Trump said.
National
Trump, Biden fight to define campaign's most pressing issues
President Donald Trump was interrupted twice during an Ohio rally this week by sign-waving supporters chanting, "Fill that seat!"