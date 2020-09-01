Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. Bill & Ted Face The Music
2. The King of Staten Island
3. The Silencing
4. Bill & Ted's Excellent Triple Feature
5. Hard Kill
6. 42
7. Black Panther (2018)
8. The Tax Collector
9. Tesla
10. A Few Good Men
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Tax Collector
2. Tesla
3. The Outpost
4. The Rental
5. Marshall
6. Made In Italy
7. How to Build a Girl
8. Sputnik
9. Yes, God, Yes
10. The Secret: Dare to Dream
