Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. The King of Staten Island
2. Gemini Man
3. The Hunt (2020)
4. The Invisible Man (2020)
5. Bad Boys for Life
6. Dark Waters
7. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
8. Judy
9. SCOOB!
10. Gone With the Wind
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Becky
2. The High Note
3. Uncut Gems
4. Robert the Bruce
5. Capone
6. I Am Not Your Negro
7. Loving
8. 12 Years a Slave
9. Infamous
10. 40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic
National
Coal union seeks order protecting miners from coronavirus
A union representing U.S. coal miners asked a court Tuesday to force the federal government to take unspecified measures to protect them from the coronavirus.
National
Nebraska Democrats renounce their Senate pick over comments
The Nebraska Democratic Party called on its U.S. Senate nominee to drop out of the race Tuesday after he made sexually repugnant comments about a campaign staffer in a group text with her and other staffers.
National
Virginia governor to propose Juneteenth as state holiday
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he will propose making Juneteenth — a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. — an official holiday in a state that was once home to the capital of the Confederacy.
TV & Media
'Live From Here,' successor to 'Prairie Home Companion,' has been canceled
American Public Media Group has halted national production of “Live From Here,” the successor to “Prairie Home Companion.” It was the most high-profile casualty in…
National
Near Trump's rally site, black Tulsa lives with fiery legacy
In the real world, 74-year-old Donald Shaw is walking on the empty, parched grass slope by Tulsa's noisy crosstown expressway. He's on the other side of the city's historical white-black dividing line from where President Donald Trump will hold a rally Saturday with his overwhelmingly white supporters.