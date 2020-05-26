Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. SCOOB!
2. Bad Boys for Life
3. Emma.
4. Jumanji: The Next Level
5. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
6. Sonic The Hedgehog
7. The Gentlemen
8. Bloodshot
9. Capone
10. Midway
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Capone
2. Uncut Gems
3. Blood and Money
4. The Trip to Greece
5. I Still Believe
6. Military Wives
7. Last Moment of Clarity
8. Snowpiercer
9. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
10. Inheritance
