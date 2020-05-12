Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. Bloodshot
2. Ford v Ferrari
3. Bad Boys for Life
4. Sonic The Hedgehog
5. Arkansas
6. The Assistant (2020)
7. The Gentlemen
8. I Still Believe
9. Trolls World Tour
10. The Call of the Wild
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. I Still Believe
2. The House in Between
3. Uncut Gems
4. The Wretched
5. Call Me By Your Name
6. Robert the Bruce
7. Vivarium
8. Extra Ordinary
9. Spaceship Earth
10. How to Build a Girl
